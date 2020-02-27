IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals will play two home game in Guwahati

New Delhi: Rajasthan Royals will be playing two of their home games in Guwahati in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Royals will host Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders on April 5 and 9 respectively at the Barsapara Stadium. Both the games will be played in the evening having an 8 p.m. start, as per a BCCI release.

The Rajasthan-based franchise will begin their IPL 2020 campaign against Chennai Super Kings at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The franchise earlier decided to use the facilities at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium for a three-day camp that will help them get a hang of conditions in what will be their second home ground.