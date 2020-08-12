IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals fielding coach Dishant Yagnik tests positive for Covid-19

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday announced that their fielding coach Dishant Yagnik has tested positive for coronavirus.

The test was undertaken keeping in mind that the team members need to assemble in Mumbai next week for their flight to the UAE where the 13th IPL edition is set to be played from September 19 till November 10.

Yagnik is currently in his hometown Udaipur and has been advised to get admitted to hospital for his 14-day quarantine, informed the franchise.

"Post 14 days, Dishant will be undergoing two tests as per the protocols of BCCI. On return of two negative reports, he will be allowed to join the team after self-isolating for 6 days and receive 3 further negative tests upon his arrival in the UAE," said Royals in a statement.

The franchise further requested everyone, who has been in close proximity to the fielding coach in the past 10 days, to self isolate and get tested for COVID-19.

"We can confirm that no Rajasthan Royals or other IPL players have been in close proximity to Dishant in the past 10 days. We wish Dishant a speedy recovery and look forward to him joining the Royals camp soon in the UAE," Royals further said.