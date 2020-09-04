IPL 2020: R Ashwin reveals struggle with staying in-line for 6-day quarantine

Delhi Capitals' off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has revealed his struggle during the six-day quarantine period in Dubai ahead of the Indian Premier League's 13th season. In a video uploaded on the Delhi Capitals' YouTube channel, Ashwin called it as the worst phase of his life.

“I was at home for the last five-six months. But I had people to fall upon. I was doing my own work on my YouTube channel, trying to keep myself occupied on Instagram Live and all that. But for me, those six days can easily be called out as one of the worst times in my life," he said.

He added, "The first day was like I was looking out and I can see the Dubai Lake. I look to my right, I can see the Burj Khalifa. It is wonderful but how long can one sit outside and watch? And it is extremely hot."

During the six-day quarantine period, Ashwin said that his mobile usage increased to six hours. He admitted that he couldn't even read books as his concentration was all over the place.

"Generally I don't watch a lot of mobile phone, I don't use it for a long time. I have a cap of about two to 2 and a half hours. But all of a sudden I am seeing today, that my mobile usage for the last week or so has been six hours,” he said.

He added, "I was getting sick because for me, I couldn't even read the books as my concentration was all over the place. But thankfully six days were over and everybody tested negative and we came out."

Meanwhile, much-awaited IPL scheduled would be released on Friday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly said on Thursday.

"We understand schedules are delayed. It is almost on the verge of getting final and should be released by Friday," Ganguly said.