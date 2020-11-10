IPL 2020: Purple Cap, Orange Cap, and all the award holders of the season

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League ended with Mumbai Indians lifting the trophy for a record fifth time after defeating Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets in the tournament finals at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

As the tournament comes to an end, it is time for the seasonal awards and no wonder the winning side bagged the majority of the awards.

Here are all the awards and their respective winners:

Orange Cap - KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab)

Despite not making the playoffs, Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul ended his campaign as the highest run scorer, as he tallied a whopping 670 runs, scored at an average of 55.83, with five half-centuries and one century. His extraordinary form in the group stage meant that he remained on top of the charts despite KXIP not making it to the playoffs.

Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Shikhar Dhawan finished the season in second place with 618 runs after being dismissed on 15 runs in the final against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. He scored four half-centuries and two centuries, both of which came on the trot and made him the first Indian player to do so.

SunRisers Hyderabad captain David Warner was third with 548 runs, including four half centuries. He is the first player to score more than 500 runs for six consecutive seasons in the IPL.

DC captain Shreyas Iyer finished fifth with 519 runs while Mumbai Indians' Ishan Kishan rounds off the top five with 516 runs.