IPL 2020 Playoffs: Dates, Venues and all you need to know about 'Road to the final' fixtures

The 'Road to the Final' will see three fixtures being played before the ultimate final fixture.

The first qualifier will be played between table-toppers Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals on Thursday, November 5 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The winner of that match will directly book a spot in the finals, whereas, the loser will have another chance in the second qualifier. That is the perk of securing the first two spots in the points table.

In the Eliminator, the third and fourth teams in the points table - Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad - will take part in a do-or-die contest on Friday, November 6, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The winner will face the loser from the first qualifier in the second qualifier which will take place on Sunday, November 8, in Abu Dhabi as well.

The winner of the second qualifier will face the winner of the first qualifier in an ultimate quest to lift the trophy. The final fixture is scheduled for Tuesday, November 10 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. It is the first time that an IPL final fixture is scheduled for a weekday.

Out of the four teams, only Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad have managed to lift the trophy with the former being the record titleholders with four trophies to their name. They are also the defending champions of the IPL.

Hyderabad took the winner's seat in the 2016 edition. The Orange Army had to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore to lift their maiden IPL title.

Virat Kohli-led Bangalore, meanwhile, is deemed to be the unluckiest among the franchises as the side is known to choke at the final stages of the tournament.

Just like Bangalore, Delhi Capitals will also fight to lift their maiden IPL trophy.

The second-most successful team in the IPL after Mumbai is Chennai Super Kings, who have three IPL titles to their name with four runners-up positions including the 2019 IPL final, in which the side led by MS Dhoni lost to Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Paltan.