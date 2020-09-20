IPL 2020: New-look Thala MS Dhoni just created a brand-new record as CSK captain

Sporting an unusual beard, something between a goatee and full-grown one, and a new hairstyle, MS Dhoni on Saturday returned to competitive cricket after 437 days. Dhoni's last competitive match was World Cup semi-final against New Zealand on July 9, 2019.

Under Dhoni's leadership, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) made a winning start to their IPL 2020 campaign as they defeated Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) by five wickets. During the match, Dhoni's wicket-keeping was spot-on as he grabbed two catches and didn't concede a single bye.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni on Saturday created a brand-new record as CSK captain. With a win against MI, he became the first captain in IPL history to win 100 matches.