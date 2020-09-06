IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians to take on Chennai Super Kings in tournament opener on September 19

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to commence from September 19, 2020 in the United Arab Emirates.

The tournament opener will see current champions Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi, Board of Control for Cricket in India Secretary confirmed on Sunday.

IPL 2020, originally scheduled to commence from March 29, was moved out of India due to a surge in COVID-19 cases and will be held in the three venues of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in the UAE.

After the tournament-opener, Dubai will host its first game the next day when Delhi Capitals take on Kings XI Punjab followed by the third match on Monday between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The action will then shift to Sharjah on September 22 when Rajasthan Royals will host Chennai Super Kings.

There will be 10 double headers, with the first match starting at 3:30pm IST and the second 7:30pm, according to BCCI release.

In all, 24 matches will be held in Dubai, 20 in Abu Dhabi and 12 in Sharjah.

Venues for the playoffs and the IPL 2020 final will be announced later. The final is slated for November 10.