IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians to take on Chennai Super Kings in tournament opener at Wankhede

Mumbai Indians will be facing Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, the organisers have confirmed.

Mumbai and Chennai will clash on March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium.

The official handle of the premier T20 tournament posted the entire schedule on Twitter.

For the upcoming edition, no doubleheader matches will be played on Saturday's and as a result, the league phase will last six weeks instead of five.