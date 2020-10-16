IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians pacer Trent Boult takes 50th IPL wicket in match against Kolkata Knight Riders

Mumbai Indians (MI) pace bowler Trent Boult on Friday captured his 50th wicket in the Indian Premier League when he removed Rahul Tripathi of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) here on Friday.

The Mumbai Indians side, which looks likely to make the play-offs, need to thank the New Zealand pace bowler for providing them with early breakthroughs.

The left-arm pace bowler has taken a wicket in the opening spell in five of the eight matches MI have played. In fact, he has taken a wicket inside the power-play stage in six of those games allowing his team to dent the opposition early.

On Friday night too, the New Zealander removed opener Tripathi in his second over of his opening spell. The KKR batsman cut hard but was brilliantly caught by Suryakumar Yadav at point.

Boult finished with 4-0-32-1, as Mumbai restricted KKR to 148 for five wickets in 20 overs.

Boult has 12 wickets in eight matches and is joint second in the list of highest wicket-takers in IPL, alongside teammate Jasprit Bumrah, RR's Jofra Archer and KXIP's Mohammed Shami and behind Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals, who is way ahead with 18.