MS Dhoni to play for India again? IPL 2020 performance could hold the key

According to a top BCCI official, MS Dhoni's performance in the upcoming IPL will be considered by the selection panel for a chance in T20 World Cup. Dhoni will "have to perform", the official told PTI.
Sunil Joshi, the chairman of the national selection committee and other members met in Ahmedabad on Sunday to select the squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa in Dharamsala. Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shikhar Dhawan found their way back into the squad after injuries kept them away.
The first ODI will be played on Thursday, March 12.
Dhoni has been in a sabbatical since the World Cup semi-final loss against New Zealand last year. But the former captain is all set to rock the pitch with a return in the IPL. His highly awaited comeback will see him lead Chennai Super Kings.
"It was a pretty straightforward selection meeting and since Dhoni was obviously not in the reckoning this time (for South Africa series), there was no formal talk about his future," a BCCI source told PTI.
"He will be back in the reckoning only if he has a good IPL. And why only him, there are so many senior and young players who will play in the IPL. If they do well, they are ought to be considered too. So, you could see some surprise inclusions," he said.
The IPL performance from Men in Blue will be a major selection factor for the T20 World Cup which will take place in Australia from October.
"But the performance in the IPL could be the clincher," the source added.
However, head coach Ravi Shastri too believes Dhoni could be back after a good spell in the upcoming IPL.
Dhoni will make his highly awaited comeback in the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL opener on March 29 at Wankhede Stadium.
