IPL 2020, MI vs KKR: Rohit Sharma becomes second Indian after Dhoni to hit 200 sixes in IPL history

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday became the fourth batsman in IPL history to hit 200 or more sixes after Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers and MS Dhoni.

He is also the second Indian to achieve the feat after Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni.

Sharma touched the miselstone in his explosive innings of 80. He whacked six maximums and three boundaries in his 54-ball knock.

In the list of players with most sixes, Gayle holds the top spot with 326 sixes in 124 matches, followed by AB de Villiers who has 214 maximums in 143 outings. The Indian with most sixes is MS Dhoni who has 212 six in his IPL career of 172 matches. Rohit Sharma now holds the fourth spot with 200 sixes in 185 matches.

Suresh Raina is on the fifth spot with 194 sixes in 189 matches.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians posted 195/5 in the IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Rohit was supported by Suryakumar Yadav whp played a knock of 47 and shared a partnership of 90 runs with his skipper for the second wicket.