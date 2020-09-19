IPL 2020, MI vs CSK: Twitter divided over 'fake' ambience created to give stadium-like feel to live telecast

IPL 2020 may have been slow to take off - what with the delayed schedule and relocation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but it has certainly been well received. Even as this article is published, hundreds have taken to social media platforms, dissecting the first match of the IPL season and cheering on their favourite team.
But while there are no fans in the distant stadiums this year, broadcasters have more than picked up the slack, using fake sound effects to mimic a vociferious live audience. Much in the manner of laughter accompanying a comedy show, here one can here people chanting the names of players, cheering and more.
And social media is not sure what to make of this phenomenon. While some said that it made all the difference, others found it rather distracting.
"Honestly, the noise hustle effect of IPL stadiums is not sounding bad. It is sounding pretty much like a stadium filled with hoards of crowd," said one user.
"It just sounds so fake it’s distracting almost. Definitely doesn’t sound like a true IPL crowd," countered another.
And of course the grouping or reactions would not be complete without those who were unable to fathom where the sounds were coming from. "One genuine query, this IPL is without audience in stands, then how come there is noise of fans cheering?" tweeted one mystified viewer.
Take a look: