IPL 2020 MI vs CSK: Check out this embarrassing statistic for Rohit Sharma-led squad

The first match of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was played on Saturday in Abu Dhabi between two most consistent teams of the tournament -- Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI). CSK made a winning start to their campaign as they defeated Rohit Sharma-led MI by five wickets.

Half-centuries from Ambati Rayudu (71) and Faf du Plessis (58 not out), coupled with a blistering six-ball cameo from Sam Curran (18), helped CSK beat reigning champions MI. This is the first time CSK have beaten the MI after five matches in the IPL.

Meanwhile, after losing their opening game against CSK, MI has now lost eight opening games in a row.

1. 2013 vs RCB: Lost by two runs.

2. 2014 vs KKR: Lost by 41 runs.

3. 2015 vs KKR: Lost by seven wickets.

4. 2016 vs RPS: Lost by nine wickets.

5. 2017 vs RPS: Lost by seven wickets.

6. 2018 vs CSK: Lost by one wicket.

7. 2019 vs DC: Lost by 37 runs.

8. 2020 vs CSK: Lost by five wickets.

Besides, CSK's Ambati Rayudu holds the Orange Cap for the most number of runs (71), while Lungi Ngidi has the Purple Cap for the most number of wickets (3) so far.

Brief scores:

CSK 166/5 in 19.2 overs (Ambati Rayudu 71, Faf du Plessis 58 not out; Trent Boult 1/23) beat MI 162/9 (Saurabh Tiwary 42, Quinton de Kock 33; Lungi Ngidi 3/38) by 5 wickets