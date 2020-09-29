IPL 2020: MI fans miss Lasith Malinga as Rohit Sharma-led side loses against RCB in super over

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli slammed a boundary off the last ball of the super over to register a thrilling win over reigning champions Mumbai Indians after the scores were tied in the allotted 20 overs on Monday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Both teams scored 201 runs in their 20 overs which took the match into the super over. Mumbai Indians batted first in the super over. RCB's Navdeep Saini bowled a disciplined line and length and conceded only seven runs. Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers scored the required runs off pacer Jasprit Bumrah to win two points for their team.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians (MI) fans missed 'super over' specialist Lasith Malinga as their team failed to defend in the tie-breaker. Malinga, who has claimed 170 wickets for MI, had pulled out of IPL 2020 citing personal reasons. "His experience will be missed, what he did with MI is unbelievable and it is unfortunate that he is not a part of the team this year," Rohit Sharma had said earlier.

On Tuesday night, disappointed MI fans took to Twitter and urged Malinga to come back. Here are a few Twitter reactions: