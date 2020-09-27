IPL 2020: Mayank Agarwal scores second-fastest IPL century by an Indian

Mayank Agarwal on Sunday scored his maiden Indian Premier League century in Kings XI Punjab's fixture against Rajasthan Royals. Agarwal reached three figures in 45 balls, which makes him the second fastest Indian to score a century in IPL. The record is held by Yousuf Pathan (39 deliveries).

Agarwal smashed as many as seven sixes and nine fours along the way. He was eventually dismissed on 107 off 51 balls by Tom Curran. Both Agarwal and his opening partner KL Rahul have been an immense form, with the skipper bagging a century in their previous game and Agarwal out-scoring him in the ongoing clash.

The Kannada cricketer had earlier scored 89 in KXIP's opening match against Delhi Capitals and almost led his side to victory in the process. He followed that up with 26 in the next match which was dominated by Rahul's record 132.

By the time Agarwal was dismissed, the partnership had swollen to 183. They were two short of the highest ever opening partnership in the IPL that was set by Jonny Bairstow and David Warner for SunRisers Hyderabad last season. This is overall the third highest opening partnership in the tournament, one run behind the 184 scored by Chris Lynn and Gautam Gambhir for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2017.

It is the highest ever opening stand for KXIP and the second highest overall for the team, behind the mammoth 206 put up by Adam Gilchrist and Shaun Marsh for the second wicket against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2011.