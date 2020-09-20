IPL 2020: Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada pack a punch to help DC take down KXIP in super-over

After an interesting show in the opening clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the action moved forward to the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The second match of the tournament was a contest between two teams who have never won the trophy - Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab. Despite reaching the play-offs, both the teams have failed to turn up at the crucial stages of the tournament.

However, it was the brilliant all-round effort from Marcus Stoinis along with sharp bowling from Kagiso Rabada that helped Delhi Capitals beat Kings XI Punjab in the super-overs.

Both sides ended their respective 20 overs on 157/8 after which KXIP managed to score just two runs batting first in the Super Over.

DC took three balls to go past that total and get off to a winning start in the season. It was star bowler Mohammed Shami who had to defend the target run of 3. Unfortunately, the bowler who did not bowl a single wayward delivery the entire match, gave away an extra in the super-over.