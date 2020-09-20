IPL 2020: Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada pack a punch to help DC take down KXIP in super-over

After an interesting show in the opening clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the action moved forward to the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
The second match of the tournament was a contest between two teams who have never won the trophy - Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab. Despite reaching the play-offs, both the teams have failed to turn up at the crucial stages of the tournament.
However, it was the brilliant all-round effort from Marcus Stoinis along with sharp bowling from Kagiso Rabada that helped Delhi Capitals beat Kings XI Punjab in the super-overs.
Both sides ended their respective 20 overs on 157/8 after which KXIP managed to score just two runs batting first in the Super Over.
DC took three balls to go past that total and get off to a winning start in the season. It was star bowler Mohammed Shami who had to defend the target run of 3. Unfortunately, the bowler who did not bowl a single wayward delivery the entire match, gave away an extra in the super-over.
DC have won a match in super-overs twice, and Rabada was the super-bowler in both the games.
Stoinis was the star of the day for DC as he picked two wickets off the last two balls of the match before which he smashed 53 off 21 balls to take an otherwise struggling DC past the 150-run mark.
"It's a weird game, sometimes the luck goes your way, but it's easy to become the villain from the hero. So it's important to enjoy the good days. I try to close down the areas where the bowlers can bowl, and it worked today. It's important to feed off everyone's energy," said Stoinis, who was elected man of the match.
A part of Punjab's impressive chase should be credited to horrible fielding errors by Delhi Capitals. Three dropped catches, including the one from skipper Iyer combined with several fielding errors surely managed to disappoint coach Ricky Ponting.
But, Delhi Capitals turned up and managed to catch everything that mattered in the last and super-over.
DC were missing the services of Ravichandran Ashwin as the spinner dislocated his shoulder and was immediately helped off the field by the physio.
This is certainly a cause for concern for Ponting who may now have to replace one of the best spinners of the game. And there no ready-made replacements for their premier spinner. Although official news on the injury is awaited.
Ashwin, however, picked up two wickets in his first and only over of the game, giving away only two runs.
Brief scores: Delhi Capitals 157/8 (Marcus Stoinis 53, Shreyas Iyer 39; Mohammed Shami 3/15) beat Kings XI Punjab 157/8 (Mayank Agarwal 89, KL Rahul 21; R Ashwin 2/2, Rabada 2/28) in Super Over
If we thought this was fun, we should wait for the third fixture where India skipper Virat Kohli will lead Royal Challengers Bangalore against David Warner's SunRisers Hyderabad on Monday.
