IPL 2020: KXIP's Glenn Maxwell, who was paid 10.5 cr, ends season with zero sixes

On Sunday, Kings XI Punjab's Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign ended with a 9-wicket defeat against Chennai Super Kings at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

With this loss, KXIP have been knocked out of the playoff race. KL Rahul-led side have to settle with 12 points from 14 matches, while CSK also have the same number of points from as many matches.

Chennai's campaign had already ended, but MS Dhoni-led side registered two wins in their previous matches to make it difficult for the other remaining teams barring Mumbai Indians, who are enjoying the playoffs berth comfortably.

Shockingly, Punjab's Glenn Maxwell, who was brought for 10.5 crores, was a huge let down for the side. The Australian hard-hitting batsman, in the 11 innings he played, failed to hit a single six. He faced 107 balls without hitting a maximum, something that does not go along Maxwell's style of play.

Maxwell also managed to reach the 30-run mark only once in 11 innings. Another stat reveals the batsman has not scored a half-century in IPL since May 2016.

Surely his reputation at the next IPL auctions will be dealt a great amount of damage, given he was paid a whopping 10.5 crore.

In today's match, Chennai's Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis played knocks of 62 and 48 respectively to put the side over the line.

According to skipper KLRahul, the team did bat as per the expectations and failed to perform in the tense situation.

"It is as simple as that. We didn't bat really well. Big pressure game, we expected 180-190. We couldn't soak in the pressure. We didn't have the results going our way in the first half. The team still felt like we were playing good cricket. We were patchy. The bowling and batting weren't coming together in the first half, proud that we did it in the second half," Rahul said during the post-match conference.