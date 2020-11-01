IPL 2020: KL Rahul reveals what 'came back to bite' KXIP's playoffs dream

On Sunday, Kings XI Punjab's Indian Premier League playoffs dream succumbed to a nine-wicket defeat against Chennai Super Kings. KL Rahul recalled his IPL journey as Punjab's skipper and revealed what 'came back to bite' his side.

After losing on the close encounters in the first half of the tournament, Punjab gained momentum in the later part of the IPL and enjoyed a five-match long winning streak.

In their opening game of the season against Delhi Capitals (DC), Punjab paid the price of umpiring error. A run deducted from their score in the 19th over ultimately saw them losing the match in the Super Over after the scores were tied.

Despite the end of the tournament for Punjab, Rahul is still leading the top-scorer chart so far. He has accumulated 670 runs in 14 games at an average of 55. 83 studded with a hundred and five fifties.

"Lots to be proud of as a team. a lot of "could have been". It is disappointing. We had a lot of games in our pockets and we couldn't get over the line and we only have ourselves to blame. That short-run game too, looks like it has come back to bite us," the skipper said after the match.

In today's match, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis played knocks of 62 and 48 respectively to put the side over the line at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

According to Rahul, the team did bat as per the expectations and failed to perform in the tense situation.

"It is as simple as that. We didn't bat really well. Big pressure game, we expected 180-190. We couldn't soak in the pressure. We didn't have the results going our way in the first half. The team still felt like we were playing good cricket. We were patchy. The bowling and batting weren't coming together in the first half, proud that we did it in the second half," Rahul added.