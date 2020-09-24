IPL 2020: KL Rahul just became the Indian with the highest score in any IPL match

It was also the highest score by a captain. The kid from Bangalore – the joke on the internet is that it’s actually Kings XI Karnataka – scored 90 of 60 balls before smashing 6,4,0,6,6,4,4,6,6.

He now has the fourth highest score in the IPL. The higehst score still belongs to World Boss Chris Gayle who scored 195 against Pune Warriors India in 2013.

Brendon McCullum scored 158* against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2008 in the very first IPL game in 2008.

The next high score is by AB de Villiers who scored 133* against Mumbai Indians in 2015.

KL Rahul now has the 4th highest score followed by AB de Villiers who scored 129* against Daredevils in 2012.