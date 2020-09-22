IPL 2020: KL Rahul does a Dhoni, abuses fielder on field during DC vs KXIP

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) started with thrilling clashes, the return of MS Dhoni, and now fans even got to witness KL Rahul pulling off a Thala as the Kings XI Punjab abused a fielder on field during their clash against Delhi Capitals at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

In what was a contest between two teams who have never won the trophy, it ended with Delhi Capitals snatching the victory from Kings XI Punjab in the super-overs.

While thrilling performances from Mayank Agarwal, Kagiso Rabada and Marcus Stoinis stole the show, it was KL Rahul's abuse in Kannada language that went viral.

‘Mundhe baaro lo**a’, Rahul was heard saying to a fielder. It means 'move along quickly', and you can guess what the last word means.

Watch the video below: