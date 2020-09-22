IPL 2020: KL Rahul does a Dhoni, abuses fielder on field during DC vs KXIP

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) started with thrilling clashes, the return of MS Dhoni, and now fans even got to witness KL Rahul pulling off a Thala as the Kings XI Punjab abused a fielder on field during their clash against Delhi Capitals at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.
In what was a contest between two teams who have never won the trophy, it ended with Delhi Capitals snatching the victory from Kings XI Punjab in the super-overs.
While thrilling performances from Mayank Agarwal, Kagiso Rabada and Marcus Stoinis stole the show, it was KL Rahul's abuse in Kannada language that went viral.
‘Mundhe baaro lo**a’, Rahul was heard saying to a fielder. It means 'move along quickly', and you can guess what the last word means.
Watch the video below:
It reminds us of Dhoni, who is known for being captain cool, abused Manish Pandey during a T20 match between India and South Africa at SuperSport Park, Centurion in 2018.
"Oye bh****ke, idhar dekh le," Dhoni said, which later went on to become a huge meme sensation.
Watch it below:
Coming back to the match, it was the brilliant all-round effort from Marcus Stoinis along with sharp bowling from Kagiso Rabada that helped Delhi Capitals beat Kings XI Punjab in the super-overs.
Both sides ended their respective 20 overs on 157/8 after which KXIP managed to score just two runs batting first in the Super Over.
DC took three balls to go past that total and get off to a winning start in the season. It was star bowler Mohammed Shami who had to defend the target run of 3. Unfortunately, the bowler who did not bowl a single wayward delivery the entire match, gave away an extra in the super-over.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)