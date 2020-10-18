IPL 2020 KKR vs SRH: Twitter in shock after 'unfit' Andre Russell bowls last over

On Sunday, an 'unfit' Andre Russel bowled the last over for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) needing 18 runs to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) match.

Russel overstepped on the first delivery and a single was taken off the first legitimate ball. SRH skipper David Warner smashed three consecutive boundaries and then ran a double. With two required from the last ball, Warner managed only a single. The match then went into Super Over.

Meanwhile, Twitter users were in shock after an 'unfit' Andre Russel bowled the last over. "Can’t believe unfit Russell asked to bowl final over," wrote columnist Ayaz Memon.

