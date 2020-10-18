IPL 2020 KKR vs SRH: Twitter in shock after 'unfit' Andre Russell bowls last over

On Sunday, an 'unfit' Andre Russel bowled the last over for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) needing 18 runs to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) match.
Russel overstepped on the first delivery and a single was taken off the first legitimate ball. SRH skipper David Warner smashed three consecutive boundaries and then ran a double. With two required from the last ball, Warner managed only a single. The match then went into Super Over.
Meanwhile, Twitter users were in shock after an 'unfit' Andre Russel bowled the last over. "Can’t believe unfit Russell asked to bowl final over," wrote columnist Ayaz Memon.
Eventually, Kolkata Knight Riders won in the Super Over. Lockie Ferguson was their star performer. He picked up two wickets in the tiebreaker, giving away only two runs. Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik chased it down easily.
Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner became the first foreign player to complete 5000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Warner touched the landmark figure during the team's clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Overall, Warner has become the fourth batsmen to score more than 5000 runs in the league.
Other batsmen to have more than 5000 runs under their belt are Virat Kohli (5759), Suresh Raina (5368), and Rohit Sharma (5149). However, Warner is the quickest batsmen of them all as he reached the number in his 135th innings.
