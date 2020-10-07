IPL 2020: KKR bowlers shine in 10-run victory over MS Dhoni's CSK

On Wednesday, Kolkata Knight Riders scripted a surprising 10-run victory over three-time champions Chennai Super Kings at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

It seemed like the Kolkata bowlers came out of the syllabus for Chennai. A bowling line-up that contained Chennai's batting prowess consisting the likes of Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni among others. Due credit must be given to Kolkata skipper Dinesh Karthik for his brilliant captaincy, and of course the bowlers who did the unthinkable, specially after the Watson-Rayudu partnership ended.

Skipper Dhoni admitted that the bowlers, who did a great job, were let down by the batsmen in today's game. "In the middle overs there was a phase where they bowled 2-3 good overs. If we batted better, and didn't lose 2-3 wickets in a row. We should've been careful in the first 5-6 overs," he said. "I think we did well in general with the ball, but the batsmen let the bowlers down today."

Kolkata skipper Karthik, meanwhile, believes his side's batsmen are very fluid. "Our batting is very fluid. I started at three, today I batted at seven. The way those guys batted at the start, they batted very well. Back end I've a lot of trust in Sunil and Varun, paid off," he said, adding praise for Rahul Tripathi who script 81 runs in 51 balls for Kolkata.

Tripathi opened for Kolkata in today's game, replacing flop opener Narine who put up poor performances in all the previous games. "Something like a dream come true for me. Was prepared for both the roles. Thought the ball was coming nicely, so I thought we should keep up the scoreboard which is why those shots came out, nothing special. It's a journey. Have loved this journey. Coming to KKR is special. Performing in front of Shahrukh sir is very special. It's a dream come true," Tripathi said.

Brief scores: KKR 167 all out in 20 overs (Rahul Tripathi 81, Sunil Narine 17; Dwayne Bravo 3/37) vs CSK 157/5 in 20 overs (Shane Watson 50, Ambati Rayudu 30; Andre Russell 1/18)