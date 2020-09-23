IPL 2020: Kieron Pollard marks 150 appearances for Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians' Kieron Pollard has marked 150 appearances as part of the 'Paltans'. He is part of the ongoing clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi in the IPL 2020.

The cricketer joined Mumbai Indians back in 2010. Pollard has so far scored 2773 runs in the IPL which includes 14 half-centuries. Also, the all-rounder has 56 wickets under his belt.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma's side have a track record of losing their opening match, something which has happened every year since 2013. But, the players managed to turn up in later stages due to which they are the current and four-time champions of the IPL.

Kolkata, meanwhile, has a poor head-to-head record against Mumbai. The two teams have played 25 matches against each other, out of which 19 have been won by Mumbai.

Dinesh Karthik-led KKR has bolstered their lineup with the addition of England skipper Eoin Morgan, Australian pacer Pat Cummins, USA pacer Ali Khan, and Australian spinner Chris Green.

The side finished fifth in 2019 IPL and now it would be looking to go all the way.