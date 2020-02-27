IPL 2020: Is sacking of Kane Williamson as Sunrisers Hyderabad captain reasonable?

In 2015, it was the first time when SRH named David Warner as their captain and under his leadership the franchise lifted their solitary cup in 2016 defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight runs.

However, Warner was banned by BCCI for 2018 IPL season along with fellow Australian teammate Steven Smith for their involvement in the infamous ball-tampering saga in Cape Town.

In the crisis, SRH handed the captain's armband to New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and named Bhuvneshwar Kumar his deputy. Williamson led the Orange army to their second IPL finals but unfortunately lost to MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets.

In 2019, Warner was back in the Orange jersey after his International ban was revoked by Cricket Australia. He saw a new opening partner in form of English batsman Jonny Bairstow as the duo became a destructive pair together.

Kane Williamson was seen on the bench for six out of their 15 games. The team cited Kane Williamson's injury as the reason. It was possibly a hint for everyone that Warner's arrival keeps Kane out of the side. Even prior to Williamson's appointment as captain he was never a seasoned campaigner for SRH after joining them in 2015.

The Kiwi skipper's case has always been overshadowed under Warner's sublime form. He was only offered 15 games to play between 2015-17.

Even SRH has not come up with any clear statement on a sudden change in captaincy. Do we see Williamson on the bench this season too or in the playing XI?

However, the decision to reappoint Warner as skipper has not gone well with the netizens, as they have trolled the 2016 champions for their unfair move. Here are a few Twitter reactions: