IPL 2020 in trouble? Members of Chennai Super Kings test positive for COVID-19

Members of the Chennai Super Kings team that landed in Dubai on August 21 tested positive for coronavirus, according to sources as per TOI.
While the names of the players, support staff and officials who tested positive for the virus are unknown, the quarantine period for all members will be extended for another week.
(This is a developing story)
