IPL 2020: Hours after saying final goodbye to father, Mandeep Singh steps up to open for KXIP

Hours before Mandeep Singh came out to open for Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Saturday, he had attended the last rites of his father through a video call.

Hardev Singh, 68-year-old former athletics coach, passed away on Friday night after a long illness and Singh could only wish him goodbye from afar.

Mandeep opened the innings in the absence of Mayank Agarwal and made crucial 17 off 14 balls. In a low scoring match that Kings XI won by 12 runs after settting a target of 127, his 17 eventually proved crucial.

The 28-year-old has not been in a good form, scoring 27, 6, and 0 in the previous matches he played in the tournament. After being rested for three matches, he was picked up for injured Agarwal.

In a touching gesture, his teammates wore black armbands in the match as a tribute to opening batsman Mandeep Singh's father.

"Lost his father last night, but Mandy's out here to open! Raising hands. Way to go, Mandy," Kings XI Punjab said on its Twitter handle.