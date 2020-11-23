IPL 2020: Here's how much BCCI earned from the tournament held in UAE

The IPL 2020 which culminated earlier this month earned Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI) a whopping Rs 4,000 crore. The league became the first Indian sporting event to go on-air ever since the pandemic leading to a significant rise in viewership.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the IPL 2020 was played in a bio-secure environment in the United Arab Emirates from September 19 to November 10.

In the summit clash during the finals, Mumbai Indians registered an easy five-wicket win over Delhi Capitals to win their fifth IPL title.