IPL 2020: Here's how much BCCI earned from the tournament held in UAE

The IPL 2020 which culminated earlier this month earned Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI) a whopping Rs 4,000 crore. The league became the first Indian sporting event to go on-air ever since the pandemic leading to a significant rise in viewership.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the IPL 2020 was played in a bio-secure environment in the United Arab Emirates from September 19 to November 10.
In the summit clash during the finals, Mumbai Indians registered an easy five-wicket win over Delhi Capitals to win their fifth IPL title.
BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal revealed that BCCI earned Rs 4,000 crore as the viewership rose by 25% compared to IPL 2019.
Indian Express quoted Dhumal as saying, “The Board managed to cut nearly 35 per cent of the cost as compared to the last IPL. We earned Rs 4,000 crore during the pandemic time. Our TV viewership went about 25 per cent higher, we got the highest-ever opening game (Mumbai Indians versus Chennai Super Kings) viewership. Those who doubted us came and thanked us for hosting the IPL. Had this IPL not happened, cricketers would have lost one year.”
