IPL 2020: Here are 5 interesting statistics from Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab nail-biter

In an edge-of-the-seat thriller, Rajasthan Royals (RR) chased down a massive 224-run target against KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Sharjah International Stadium and set up an IPL record on Sunday.

Sanju Samson (85 off 42 balls) and Rahul Tewatia (31-ball 53) stole the show with their fearless hitting. RR skipper and opener Steve Smith (50 off 27 balls) had paved the way for the late blitzkrieg. RR won by four wickets and three balls to spare as they set out for KXIP's 223 that included Mayank Agarwal's brilliant maiden IPL century (50-ball 106) - the second-fastest by an Indian in the IPL history, after Yusuf Pathan's 37-ball ton in 2010.

Meanwhile, here are 5 interesting statistics from Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab nail-biter:

1. The 224-run chase by Rajasthan Royals was the highest in the history of the IPL. The previous record chase was also by the Royals, when they won chasing 215 against the Deccan Chargers in the inaugural edition.

2. Rajasthan Royals scored 86 runs in the last five overs to achieve the massive target. This is the highest in a successful chase in the IPL and second-highest in all T20s.

3. Rahul Tewatia equalled Chris Gayle's record for the most sixes in an over in an IPL game as he hit five sixes against Sheldon Cottrell in the 18th over. Gayle had hit Rahul Sharma for five sixes for Royal Challengers Bangalore against the Pune Warriors in 2012.

4. 449 runs were scored in the match. This is the fourth-highest match aggregate in the IPL, with the most being 469 between the Chennai Super Kings and RR in Chennai in 2010.

5. The 183-run opening stand between KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal is the third-biggest in the IPL. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow holds the record for 185 runs against RCB last year.