IPL 2020 has to be cut short: Sourav Ganguly

Suspended till April 15 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 13th edition of IPL can only be a truncated one provided the situation improves, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said on Saturday.

The Indian Cricket Board on Friday postponed the start of this year's IPL from March 29 to April 15 in wake of the pandemic, which has caused massive upheaval across the globe.

Asked if the cash-rich event could be a curtailed one, Ganguly said, "It will happen, because if it is April 15, then, in any case 15 days are gone, it has to be truncated. How truncated, how many games, I can't say at the moment."

Ganguly was speaking to reporters after the end of the IPL Governing Council meeting.

"We will monitor further. Safety is most important and with the current situation with what is going around the world and in India, with government directives, we have even postponed the remaining domestic matches."

The decisions to postpone the cash-rich league and the ODI rubber were taken hours after the Delhi government suspended all sporting activity in the national capital due to the ever-growing health crisis.

Delhi is home to the Delhi Capitals IPL franchise.

In the meeting between the franchise owners and the BCCI brass, six to seven options were discussed, including a curtailed IPL.

"We met with the owners, to tell them how it can happen and where do we stand at the moment. At the moment, it is just postponed. We will assess the situation," Ganguly said.