IPL 2020: Full list of fixtures for Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is all set to begin today (Saturday, September 19) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament will be played without any spectators or cheerleaders.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) in the opening match, while the first game for Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is scheduled to be on September 21 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Here is the full list of fixtures for Royal Challengers Bangalore:

1. September 21, Monday - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 PM - Dubai

2. September 24, Thursday - Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 PM - Dubai

3. September 28, Monday - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM - Dubai

4. October 3, Saturday - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals 3:30 PM - Abu Dhabi

5. October 5, Monday - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals - 7.30 PM - Dubai

6. October 10, Saturday - Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7.30 PM - Dubai

7. October 12, Monday - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 7.30 PM - Sharjah

8. October 15, Thursday - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab - 7.30 PM - Sharjah

9. October 17, Saturday - Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 3.30 PM - Dubai

10. October 21, Wednesday - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7.30 PM - Abu Dhabi

11. October 25, Sunday - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings - 3.30 PM - Dubai

12. October 28, Wednesday - Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7.30 PM - Abu Dhabi

13. October 31, Saturday - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7.30 PM - Sharjah

14. November 2, Monday - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7.30 PM - Abu Dhabi