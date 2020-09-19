IPL 2020: Full list of fixtures for Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is all set to begin today (Saturday, September 19) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opening match of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals will be among the top contenders to give title holders Mumbai Indians a hard time in retaining their championship. With some of the best players from around the world including Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, David Miller and Tom Curran, RR is a formidable side.

Here is the full list of fixtures for Rajasthan Royals:

1. Tuesday, September 22 - Rajasthan Royals Vs Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM - Sharjah

2. Sunday, September 27 - Rajasthan Royals Vs Kings XI Punjab - 7:30 PM - Sharjah

3. Wednesday, September 30 - Rajasthan Royals Vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM - Dubai

4. Saturday, October 3 - Rajasthan Royals Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 3:30 PM - Abu Dhabi

5. Tuesday, October 6 - Rajasthan Royals Vs Mumbai Indians- 7:30 PM- Abu Dhabi

6. Friday, October 9- Rajasthan Royals Vs Delhi Capitals- 7:30 PM- Sharjah

7. Sunday, October 11 - Rajasthan Royals Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 3:30 PM - Dubai

8. Wednesday, October 14 - Rajasthan Royals Vs Delhi Capitals - 7:30 PM- Dubai

9. Saturday, October 17 - Rajasthan Royals Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore- 3:30 PM- Dubai

10. Monday, October 19 - Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM - Abu Dhabi

11. Thursday, October 22 - Rajasthan Royals Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7:30 PM - Dubai

12. Sunday, October 25 - Rajasthan Royals Vs Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM - Abu Dhabi

13. Friday, October 30 - Rajasthan Royals Vs Kings XI Punjab - 7:30 PM - Abu Dhabi

14. Sunday, November 1 - Rajasthan Royals Vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM - Dubai