IPL 2020: Full list of fixtures for Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is all set to begin today (Saturday, September 19) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opening match of the tournament.

Meanwhile, the most exciting team in the league is Delhi Capitals. Led by Shreyas Iyer, the team boasts of young power-hitters Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan. The team also has experienced players in Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin and Amit Mishra.

Here is the full list of fixtures for Delhi Capitals:

1. September 20, Sunday - Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab - 7:30 PM - Dubai

2. September 25, Friday - Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals - 7:30 PM - Dubai

3. September 29, Tuesday - Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7:30 PM - Abu Dhabi

4. October 3, Saturday - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 7.30 PM - Sharjah

5. October 5, Monday - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals - 7.30 PM - Dubai

6. October 9, Friday - Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals - 7.30 PM - Sharjah

7. October 11, Sunday - Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals - 7.30 PM - Abu Dhabi

8. October 14, Wednesday - Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals - 7.30 PM - Dubai

9. October 17, Saturday - Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings - 7.30 PM - Sharjah

10. October 20, Tuesday - Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals - 7.30 PM - Dubai

11. October 24, Saturday - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals - 3.30 PM - Abu Dhabi

12. October 27, Tuesday - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals - 7.30 PM - Dubai

13. October 31, Saturday - Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians - 3.30 PM - Dubai

14. November 2, Monday - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore- 7.30 PM - Abu Dhabi