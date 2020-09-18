IPL 2020: Full list of fixtures for Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is all set to begin on Saturday, September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The highly-awaited cricket festival will be returning after a six-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic which brought the entire sporting world to a standstill.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) in the opening match which will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
The four-time champions, led by Rohit Sharma, are one of the favourites to win IPL 2020.
Here is the full list of fixtures for Mumbai Indians:
September 19, Saturday - Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM - Abu Dhabi
September 23, Wednesday - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM - Abu Dhabi
September 28, Monday - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM - Dubai
October 1, Thursday - Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM - Abu Dhabi
October 4, Sunday - Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 3.30 PM - Sharjah
October 6, Tuesday - Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals - 7.30 PM - Abu Dhabi
October 11, Sunday - Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals - 7.30 PM - Abu Dhabi
October 16, Friday - Mumbai Indians v Kolkata Knight Riders - 7.30 PM - Abu Dhabi
October 18, Sunday - Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab - 7.30 PM - Dubai
October 23, Friday - Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians - 7.30 PM - Sharjah
October 25, Sunday - Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians - 7.30 PM - Abu Dhabi
October 28, Wednesday - Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7.30 PM - Abu Dhabi
October 31, Saturday - Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians - 3.30 PM - Dubai
November 3, Tuesday - Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7.30 PM - Sharjah