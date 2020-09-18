IPL 2020: Full list of fixtures for MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is all set to begin on Saturday, September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The highly-awaited cricket festival will be returning after a six-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic which brought the entire sporting world to a standstill.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) in the opening match which will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

CSK will miss the likes of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, however, MS Dhoni's team is probably the most experienced side in the tournament. Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja are some of the best players in the format, and with MS Dhoni's brilliant captaincy, CSK is a force to reckon with.

Here is the full list of fixtures for Chennai Super Kings:

Saturday, September 19 - Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM - Abu Dhabi

Tuesday, September 22 - Rajasthan Royals - 7:30 PM - Sharjah

Friday, September 25 - Delhi Capitals - 7:30 PM - Dubai

Friday, October 2 - Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7:30 PM - Dubai

Sunday, October 4 - Kings XI Punjab - 7:30 PM - Dubai

Wednesday, October 7 - Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM - Abu Dhabi

Saturday, October 10 - Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 PM - Dubai

Tuesday, October 13 - Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7:30 PM - Dubai

Saturday, October 17 - Delhi Capitals - 7:30 PM - Sharjah

Monday, October 19 - Rajasthan Royals - 7:30 PM - Abu Dhabi

Friday, October 23 - Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM - Sharjah

Sunday, October 25 - Royal Challengers Bangalore - 3: 30 PM - Dubai

Thursday, October 29 - Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM - Dubai

Sunday, November 1 - Kings XI Punjab - 3:30 PM - Abu Dhabi