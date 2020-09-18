IPL 2020: Full list of fixtures for KL Rahul's Kings XI Punjab

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is all set to begin on Saturday, September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The highly-awaited cricket festival will be returning after a six-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic which brought the entire sporting world to a standstill.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) in the opening match which will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul will lead Kings XI Punjab as their captain in a bid to lift their maiden IPL trophy. With Anil Kumble and Wasim Jaffer, the squad will be hoping for a major boost in technique which may lead them to lift the trophy.

Here is the full list of fixtures for Kings XI Punjab:

September 20, Sunday - Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab - 7:30 PM - Dubai

September 24, Thursday - Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 PM - Dubai

September 27, Sunday - Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab - 7:30 PM - Sharjah

October 1, Thursday - Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM - Abu Dhabi

October 4, Sunday - Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings - 7.30 PM - Dubai

October 8, Thursday - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab - 7.30 PM - Dubai

October 10, Saturday - Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 3.30 PM - Abu Dhabi

October 15, Thursday - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab - 7.30 PM - Sharjah

October 18, Sunday - Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab - 7.30 PM - Dubai

October 20, Tuesday - Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals - 7.30 PM - Dubai

October 24, Saturday - Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7.30 PM - Dubai

October 26, Monday - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab - 7.30 PM - Sharjah

October 30, Friday - Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals - 7.30 PM - Abu Dhabi

November 1, Sunday - Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab - 3.30 PM - Abu Dhabi