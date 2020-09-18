IPL 2020: Full list of fixtures for Dinesh Karthik's Kolkata Knight Riders

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is all set to begin on Saturday, September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The highly-awaited cricket festival will be returning after a six-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic which brought the entire sporting world to a standstill.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) in the opening match which will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Meanwhile, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan-owned two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will try to turn the fortune in their favour. Under the captaincy of Dinesh Karthik, the Kolkata-based side will be looking for meaty contributions from Windies players Andre Russell and Sunil Narine. KKR will hope their youngsters Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana and others to bring in their A-game.

Here is the full list of fixtures for Kolkata Knight Riders:

Wednesday, September 23 - Mumbai Indians- 7:30 PM- Abu Dhabi

Saturday, September 26 - Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7:30 PM - Abu Dhabi

Wednesday, September 30 - Rajasthan Royals - 7:30 PM - Dubai

Saturday, October 3 - Delhi Capitals - 7:30 PM - Sharjah

Wednesday, October 7 - Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM - Abu Dhabi

Saturday, October 10 - Kings XI Punjab - 3:30 PM - Abu Dhabi

Monday, October 12 - Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 PM - Sharjah

Friday, October 16 - Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM - Abu Dhabi

Sunday, October 18 - Sunrisers Hyderabad - 3:30 PM - Abu Dhabi

Wednesday, October 21 - Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 PM - Abu Dhabi

Saturday, October 24 - Delhi Capitals - 3:30 PM - Abu Dhabi

Monday, October 26 - Kings XI Punjab - 3:30 PM - Sharjah

Thursday, October 29 - Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM - Dubai

Sunday, November 1 - Rajasthan Royals - 3:30 PM - Dubai