IPL 2020: Full list of fixtures for David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is all set to begin today (Saturday, September 19) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opening match of the tournament.

Meanwhile, David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad will begin their campaign on September 21 against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore. With Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan and their skipper, SRH is the team to beat.

Here is the full list of fixtures for Sunrisers Hyderabad:

1. Monday, September 21 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 PM - Dubai

2. Saturday, September 26 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM - Abu Dhabi

3. Tuesday, September 29 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals - 7:30 PM - Abu Dhabi

4. Friday, October 2 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM - Dubai

5. Sunday, October 4 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians - 3:30 PM - Sharjah

6. Thursday, October 8 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab - 7:30 PM - Dubai

7. Sunday, October 11 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals - 3:30 PM - Dubai

8. Tuesday, October 13 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM - Dubai

9. Sunday, October 18 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 3:30 PM - Abu Dhabi

10. Thursday, October 22 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals- 7:30 PM - Dubai

11. Saturday, October 24 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab - 7:30 PM - Dubai

12. Tuesday, October 27 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals - 7:30 PM - Dubai

13. Saturday, October 31 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 PM - Sharjah

14. Tuesday, November 3 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians- 7:30 PM - Sharjah