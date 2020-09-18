IPL 2020: From Dhoni's army to Rohit Sharma's Paltan, full list of players in all teams

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is all set to begin on Saturday, September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The highly-awaited cricket festival will be returning after a six-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic which brought the entire sporting world to a standstill.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) in the opening match which will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
However, here is a full list of players from all the IPL franchises:
Royal Challengers Bangalore
The Virat Kohli-led side will been seen wearing a tribute jersey with the message 'My COVID Heroes' both during training and matches for the entire tournament. The message will be displayed on the back of both the jerseys.
Here is a full list of players in the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad:
1. Virat Kohli (c)
2. AB de Villiers
3. Devdutt Padikkal
4. Gurkeerat Mann Singh
5. Moeen Ali
6. Mohammed Siraj
7. Navdeep Saini
8. Parthiv Patel
9. Pawan Negi
10. Shivam Dubey
11. Umesh Yadav
12. Washington Sundar
13. Yuzvendra Chahal
14. Aaron Finch
15. Chris Morris
16. Josh Philippe
17. Pavan Deshpande
18. Dale Steyn
19. Shahbaz Ahamad
20. Isuru Udana
21. Adam Zampa
Delhi Capitals:
Meanwhile, the most exciting and young team in the league is Delhi Capitals. Led by Shreyas Iyer, the team boasts of power-hitters Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan. The team also has experienced players in Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin and Amit Mishra.
Recently, former England captain Kevin Pietersen predicted the winner of IPL 2020. "Who’s winning? I hope Delhi!" he wrote in his post on Instagram.
Here is a full list of players in Delhi Capitals' squad:
1. Shreyas Iyer (c)
2. Ajinkya Rahane
3. Shikhar Dhawan
4. Shimron Hetmyer
5. Prithvi Shaw
6. Marcus Stoinis
7. Lalit Yadav
8. Ravichandran Ashwin
9. Axar Patel
10. Keemo Paul
11. Daniel Sams
12. Alex Carey
13. Rishabh Pant
14. Kagiso Rabada
15. Sandeep Lamichhane
16. Ishant Sharma
17. Mohit Sharma
18. Avesh Khan
19. Tushar Deshpande
20. Harshal Patel
21. Amit Mishra
22. Anrich Nortje
Mumbai Indians:
The four-time champions, led by Rohit Sharma, are one of the favourites to win IPL 2020.
Here is a full list of players in Mumbai Indians' squad:
1. Rohit Sharma (c)
2. Chris Lynn
3. Nathan Coulter-Nile
4. Saurabh Tiwary
5. Mohsin Khan
6. Digvijay Deshmukh
7. Balwant Rai Singh
8. Sherfane Rutherford
9. Trent Boult
10. Dhawal Kulkarni
11. Hardik Pandya
12. Jasprit Bumrah
13. Krunal Pandya
14. Ishan Kishan
15. Surya Kumar Yadav
16. Rahul Chahar
17. Anmolpreet Singh
18. Jayant Yadav
19. Aditya Tare
20. Anukul Roy
21. Quinton de Kock
22. Kieron Pollard
23. Mitchell McClenaghan
24. James Pattinson
Chennai Super Kings:
CSK will miss the likes of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, however, MS Dhoni's team is probably the most experienced side in the tournament. Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja are some of the best players in the format, and with MS Dhoni's brilliant captaincy, CSK is a force to reckon with.
Here is a full list of players in Chennai Super Kings' squad:
1. MS Dhoni (captain, wk)
2. Murli Vijay
3. Ambati Rayudu
4. Faf du Plessis
5. Shane Watson
6. Kedar Jadhav
7. Dwayne Bravo
8. Ravindra Jadeja
9. Lungi Ngidi
10. Deepak Chahar
11. Piyush Chawla
12. Imran Tahir
13. Mitchell Santner
14. Josh Hazlewood
15. Shardul Thakur
16. Sam Curran
17. N Jagadeesan
18. KM Asif
19. Monu Kumar
20. R Sai Kishore
21. Ruturaj Gaikwad
22. Karn Sharma
Kings XI Punjab:
KL Rahul will lead Kings XI Punjab as their captain in a bid to lift their maiden IPL trophy. With Anil Kumble and Wasim Jaffer, the squad will be hoping for a major boost in technique which may lead them to lift the trophy.
Here is a full list of players in Kings XI Punjab squad:
KL Rahul (c)
Arshdeep Singh
Chris Gayle
Darshan Nalkande
Krishnappa Gowtham
Hardus Viljoen
Harpreet Brar
Jagadeesha Suchith
Karun Nair
Mandeep Singh
Mayank Agarwal
Mohammed Shami
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Murugan Ashwin
Nicholas Pooran
Sarfaraz Khan
Chris Jordan
Deepak Hooda
Glenn Maxwell
Ishan Porel
James Neesham
Prabhsimran Singh
Ravi Bishnoi
Sheldon Cottrell
Tajinder Dhillon
Rajasthan Royals:
Steve Smith will lead the inaugural champions in the 13th edition of the IPL. With big changes in the squad, Rajasthan Royals will be among the tough contenders to give title holders Mumbai Indians a hard time in retaining the champion status.
Here is a full list of players in Rajasthan Royals squad:
Steve Smith (c)
Ankit Rajpoot
Ben Stokes
Jofra Archer
Jos Buttler
Mahipal Lomror
Manan Vohra
Mayank Markande
Rahul Tewatia
Riyan Parag
Sanju Samson
Shashank Singh
Shreyas Gopal
Varun Aaron
Akash Singh
Anirudha Joshi
Anuj Rawat
Andrew Tye
David Miller
Jaydev Unadkat
Kartik Tyagi
Oshane Thomas
Robin Uthappa
Tom Curran
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Kolkata Knight Riders:
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan-owned two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will try to turn the fortune in their favour. Under the captaincy of Dinesh Karthik, the Kolkata-based side will be looking for meaty contributions from Windies players Andre Russell and Sunil Narine. KKR will hope their youngsters Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana and others to bring in their A-game.
Here is a full list of players in Kolkata Knight Riders' squad:
1. Dinesh Karthik (c)
2. Andre Russell
3. Kamlesh Nagarkoti
4. Kuldeep Yadav
5. Lockie Ferguson
6. Nitish Rana
7. Prasidh Krishna
8. Rinku Singh
9. Sandeep Warrier
10. Shivam Mavi
11. Shubman Gill
12. Siddhesh Lad
13. Sunil Narine
14. Chris Green
15. Eoin Morgan
16. M Siddharth
17. Nikhil Naik
18. Praveen Tambe
19. Pat Cummins
20. Rahul Tripathi
21. Tom Banton
22. Varun Chakravarthy.
SunRisers Hyderabad:
David Warner will once again lead SunRisers Hyderabad as their captain. The Aussie led the side to their first and only IPL title in 2016. He was, however, removed from his post due to the ball-tampering ban. New Zealand's Kane Williamson replaced Warner. But for IPL 2020, Warner is back with full force as the side have a top class squad at their disposal and are strong contenders for the title.
Here is a full list of players in SunRisers Hyderabad squad:
David Warner (c)
Abhishek Sharma
Basil Thampi
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Billy Stanlake
Jonny Bairstow
Kane Williamson
Manish Pandey
Mohammad Nabi
Rashid Khan
Sandeep Sharma
Shahbaz Nadeem
Shreevats Goswami
Siddarth Kaul
Khaleel Ahmed
T Natarajan
Vijay Shankar
Wriddhiman Saha
Abdul Samad
Fabian Allen
Mitchell Marsh
Priyam Garg
Sandeep Bavanaka
Sanjay Yadav
Virat Singh