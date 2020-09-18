Cricket

Updated on

IPL 2020: From Dhoni's army to Rohit Sharma's Paltan, full list of players in all teams

By FPJ Web Desk

IPL 2020: From Dhoni's army to Rohit Sharma's Paltan, full list of players in all teams
IPL 2020: From Dhoni's army to Rohit Sharma's Paltan, full list of players in all teams
@IPL - Twitter

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is all set to begin on Saturday, September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The highly-awaited cricket festival will be returning after a six-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic which brought the entire sporting world to a standstill.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) in the opening match which will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

However, here is a full list of players from all the IPL franchises:

Royal Challengers Bangalore

The Virat Kohli-led side will been seen wearing a tribute jersey with the message 'My COVID Heroes' both during training and matches for the entire tournament. The message will be displayed on the back of both the jerseys.

Here is a full list of players in the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad:

1. Virat Kohli (c)

2. AB de Villiers

3. Devdutt Padikkal

4. Gurkeerat Mann Singh

5. Moeen Ali

6. Mohammed Siraj

7. Navdeep Saini

8. Parthiv Patel

9. Pawan Negi

10. Shivam Dubey

11. Umesh Yadav

12. Washington Sundar

13. Yuzvendra Chahal

14. Aaron Finch

15. Chris Morris

16. Josh Philippe

17. Pavan Deshpande

18. Dale Steyn

19. Shahbaz Ahamad

20. Isuru Udana

21. Adam Zampa

Delhi Capitals:

Meanwhile, the most exciting and young team in the league is Delhi Capitals. Led by Shreyas Iyer, the team boasts of power-hitters Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan. The team also has experienced players in Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin and Amit Mishra.

Recently, former England captain Kevin Pietersen predicted the winner of IPL 2020. "Who’s winning? I hope Delhi!" he wrote in his post on Instagram.

Here is a full list of players in Delhi Capitals' squad:

1. Shreyas Iyer (c)

2. Ajinkya Rahane

3. Shikhar Dhawan

4. Shimron Hetmyer

5. Prithvi Shaw

6. Marcus Stoinis

7. Lalit Yadav

8. Ravichandran Ashwin

9. Axar Patel

10. Keemo Paul

11. Daniel Sams

12. Alex Carey

13. Rishabh Pant

14. Kagiso Rabada

15. Sandeep Lamichhane

16. Ishant Sharma

17. Mohit Sharma

18. Avesh Khan

19. Tushar Deshpande

20. Harshal Patel

21. Amit Mishra

22. Anrich Nortje

Mumbai Indians:

The four-time champions, led by Rohit Sharma, are one of the favourites to win IPL 2020.

Here is a full list of players in Mumbai Indians' squad:

1. Rohit Sharma (c)

2. Chris Lynn

3. Nathan Coulter-Nile

4. Saurabh Tiwary

5. Mohsin Khan

6. Digvijay Deshmukh

7. Balwant Rai Singh

8. Sherfane Rutherford

9. Trent Boult

10. Dhawal Kulkarni

11. Hardik Pandya

12. Jasprit Bumrah

13. Krunal Pandya

14. Ishan Kishan

15. Surya Kumar Yadav

16. Rahul Chahar

17. Anmolpreet Singh

18. Jayant Yadav

19. Aditya Tare

20. Anukul Roy

21. Quinton de Kock

22. Kieron Pollard

23. Mitchell McClenaghan

24. James Pattinson

Chennai Super Kings:

CSK will miss the likes of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, however, MS Dhoni's team is probably the most experienced side in the tournament. Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja are some of the best players in the format, and with MS Dhoni's brilliant captaincy, CSK is a force to reckon with.

Here is a full list of players in Chennai Super Kings' squad:

1. MS Dhoni (captain, wk)

2. Murli Vijay

3. Ambati Rayudu

4. Faf du Plessis

5. Shane Watson

6. Kedar Jadhav

7. Dwayne Bravo

8. Ravindra Jadeja

9. Lungi Ngidi

10. Deepak Chahar

11. Piyush Chawla

12. Imran Tahir

13. Mitchell Santner

14. Josh Hazlewood

15. Shardul Thakur

16. Sam Curran

17. N Jagadeesan

18. KM Asif

19. Monu Kumar

20. R Sai Kishore

21. Ruturaj Gaikwad

22. Karn Sharma

Kings XI Punjab:

KL Rahul will lead Kings XI Punjab as their captain in a bid to lift their maiden IPL trophy. With Anil Kumble and Wasim Jaffer, the squad will be hoping for a major boost in technique which may lead them to lift the trophy.

Here is a full list of players in Kings XI Punjab squad:

  1. KL Rahul (c)

  2. Arshdeep Singh

  3. Chris Gayle

  4. Darshan Nalkande

  5. Krishnappa Gowtham

  6. Hardus Viljoen

  7. Harpreet Brar

  8. Jagadeesha Suchith

  9. Karun Nair

  10. Mandeep Singh

  11. Mayank Agarwal

  12. Mohammed Shami

  13. Mujeeb Ur Rahman

  14. Murugan Ashwin

  15. Nicholas Pooran

  16. Sarfaraz Khan

  17. Chris Jordan

  18. Deepak Hooda

  19. Glenn Maxwell

  20. Ishan Porel

  21. James Neesham

  22. Prabhsimran Singh

  23. Ravi Bishnoi

  24. Sheldon Cottrell

  25. Tajinder Dhillon

Rajasthan Royals:

Steve Smith will lead the inaugural champions in the 13th edition of the IPL. With big changes in the squad, Rajasthan Royals will be among the tough contenders to give title holders Mumbai Indians a hard time in retaining the champion status.

Here is a full list of players in Rajasthan Royals squad:

  1. Steve Smith (c)

  2. Ankit Rajpoot

  3. Ben Stokes

  4. Jofra Archer

  5. Jos Buttler

  6. Mahipal Lomror

  7. Manan Vohra

  8. Mayank Markande

  9. Rahul Tewatia

  10. Riyan Parag

  11. Sanju Samson

  12. Shashank Singh

  13. Shreyas Gopal

  14. Varun Aaron

  15. Akash Singh

  16. Anirudha Joshi

  17. Anuj Rawat

  18. Andrew Tye

  19. David Miller

  20. Jaydev Unadkat

  21. Kartik Tyagi

  22. Oshane Thomas

  23. Robin Uthappa

  24. Tom Curran

  25. Yashasvi Jaiswal

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan-owned two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will try to turn the fortune in their favour. Under the captaincy of Dinesh Karthik, the Kolkata-based side will be looking for meaty contributions from Windies players Andre Russell and Sunil Narine. KKR will hope their youngsters Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana and others to bring in their A-game.

Here is a full list of players in Kolkata Knight Riders' squad:

1. Dinesh Karthik (c)

2. Andre Russell

3. Kamlesh Nagarkoti

4. Kuldeep Yadav

5. Lockie Ferguson

6. Nitish Rana

7. Prasidh Krishna

8. Rinku Singh

9. Sandeep Warrier

10. Shivam Mavi

11. Shubman Gill

12. Siddhesh Lad

13. Sunil Narine

14. Chris Green

15. Eoin Morgan

16. M Siddharth

17. Nikhil Naik

18. Praveen Tambe

19. Pat Cummins

20. Rahul Tripathi

21. Tom Banton

22. Varun Chakravarthy.

SunRisers Hyderabad:

David Warner will once again lead SunRisers Hyderabad as their captain. The Aussie led the side to their first and only IPL title in 2016. He was, however, removed from his post due to the ball-tampering ban. New Zealand's Kane Williamson replaced Warner. But for IPL 2020, Warner is back with full force as the side have a top class squad at their disposal and are strong contenders for the title.

Here is a full list of players in SunRisers Hyderabad squad:

  1. David Warner (c)

  2. Abhishek Sharma

  3. Basil Thampi

  4. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

  5. Billy Stanlake

  6. Jonny Bairstow

  7. Kane Williamson

  8. Manish Pandey

  9. Mohammad Nabi

  10. Rashid Khan

  11. Sandeep Sharma

  12. Shahbaz Nadeem

  13. Shreevats Goswami

  14. Siddarth Kaul

  15. Khaleel Ahmed

  16. T Natarajan

  17. Vijay Shankar

  18. Wriddhiman Saha

  19. Abdul Samad

  20. Fabian Allen

  21. Mitchell Marsh

  22. Priyam Garg

  23. Sandeep Bavanaka

  24. Sanjay Yadav

  25. Virat Singh

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in