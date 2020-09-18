IPL 2020: From Dhoni's army to Rohit Sharma's Paltan, full list of players in all teams

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is all set to begin on Saturday, September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The highly-awaited cricket festival will be returning after a six-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic which brought the entire sporting world to a standstill.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) in the opening match which will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

However, here is a full list of players from all the IPL franchises:

Royal Challengers Bangalore

The Virat Kohli-led side will been seen wearing a tribute jersey with the message 'My COVID Heroes' both during training and matches for the entire tournament. The message will be displayed on the back of both the jerseys.

Here is a full list of players in the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad:

1. Virat Kohli (c)

2. AB de Villiers

3. Devdutt Padikkal

4. Gurkeerat Mann Singh

5. Moeen Ali

6. Mohammed Siraj

7. Navdeep Saini

8. Parthiv Patel

9. Pawan Negi

10. Shivam Dubey

11. Umesh Yadav

12. Washington Sundar

13. Yuzvendra Chahal

14. Aaron Finch

15. Chris Morris

16. Josh Philippe

17. Pavan Deshpande

18. Dale Steyn

19. Shahbaz Ahamad

20. Isuru Udana

21. Adam Zampa