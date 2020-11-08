IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan surpasses Rohit Sharma in tournament's all-time run-getters list

On Sunday, Delhi Capitals batsman Shikhar Dhawan completed 600 runs in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. The opener achieved this feat in the second qualifier match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

In doing so, Dhawan also surpassed Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma in the tournament's all-time run-getters list. The southpaw, meanwhile, is the second batsman for the side after Rishabh Pant to score 600 or more runs in a single season.

The opening batsman along with Marcus Stoinis provided a flying start to the side. The Australian all-rounder departed after playing a knock of 38 runs.

Dhawan smashed his sixth half-century of the season. He scored 78 off 50 balls studded with two sixes and six fours. He is now at the second spot in the leading run-scorer list.

With a 78-run knock, Dhawan is now at fourth place with 5182 runs in 175 games in IPL's most run-scorer chart. Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is at fifth place with 5162 runs in 199 games.

India and Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli is leading the table with 5878 runs in 192 games.

Dhawan and Shimron Hetmyer played knocks of 78 and 42 respectively as Delhi Capitals posted a total of 189/3 in the allotted twenty overs.

In the final four overs, Delhi Capitals managed to add 44 more runs to their total and as a result, the side posted a score above the 180-run mark.