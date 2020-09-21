IPL 2020 DC vs KXIP: Check out this embarrassing statistic for KL Rahul-led squad

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) opener Mayank Agarwal's brilliant (89 off 60) went in vain as his team failed to overhaul the 158-run target set by Delhi Capitals' in the second match of IPL 2020 on Sunday.

The match, however, went into a Super Over where South African pacer Kagiso Rabada clinched the game for DC. Rabada conceded only two runs and took two wickets in the Super Over. The Shreyas Iyer-led side took only three balls to go past that total and get off to a winning start in the season.

Meanwhile, in an embarrassing statistic for KL Rahul-led squad, this was the lowest Super Over total any team has scored in the IPL. The previous lowest being six each by Rajasthan Royals (2015) and Gujarat Lions (2017).

This was Delhi Capitals' second Super Over victory. Co-incidentally, Kagiso Rabada has bowled both times. Along with Rabada, only Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah has bowled in two Super Over wins for his side.

Mayank Agarwal's blinder (89 off 60) for KXIP is his highest score in the IPL. His previous best being 68 vs KXIP in 2015 and 64*vs MI in 2012. He also now holds the Orange Cap for the most number of runs in the tournament so far.