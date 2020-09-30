IPL 2020: DC skipper Shreyas Iyer fined for slow over-rate against SRH

Abu Dhabi: Shreyas Iyer, captain of the Delhi Capitals, has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate during his side's 15-run loss against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 encounter played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

"Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi on 29 September 2020," an IPL release stated.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Iyer was fined Rs 12 lakh," it added.

On Tuesday, Delhi Capitals chose to field first and saw SRH score 162/4 with contributions from Jonny Bairstow (53), David Warner (45) and Kane Williamson (41). In response, Iyer's side could muster 147/7 in their allotted 20 overs and suffered their first defeat of the ongoing season. Besides, Delhi Capitals have dropped to the second spot in the points table - behind Rajasthan Royals - with two wins from three matches.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting said that his side needs to work on their skills as they were completely outplayed by their opponents.

Speaking after the game, Ponting said that Delhi Capitals was outplayed and he also talked about how the side failed to go after Hyderabad's fifth bowler Abhishek Sharma.

"I think it was obvious who we needed to target and that was Abhishek Sharma, but he snuck away from us, Rashid Khan was able to take the wicket of Iyer in the eighth over which meant Abhishek was able to get away with his over next, we really targeted his 3rd and 4th over, we did not get many runs from his 3rd over. We were outplayed, you look back at their skills as compared to us, it is evident we have some work to do," said Ponting at the virtual post-match press conference.

"The wicket did not seem to get slower, visually it looked a really good wicket, Warner and Bairstow played the conditions really well, they ran the twos really well. I think the wicket got slightly better in the second innings which is disappointing for us. We wanted to chase, we felt there will be dew, but no excuses from us, we were just outplayed," he added.

Delhi Capitals will play next against Kolkata Knight Riders on October 3.