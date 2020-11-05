IPL 2020: DC players wear black armbands as mark of respect for Mohit's father

In the ongoing first qualifier match of the Indian Premier League playoffs between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, the latter wore black armbands as a token of respect for teammate Mohit Sharma's father who passed away on Tuesday night.

The pacer immediately flew back to be with his family during this hard time. Mohit's Haryana colleagues joined the Haryana Cricket Association to condole the death of Mahipal Sharma, Mohit's father.

HCA President Kultar Malik said it is a sad moment for us and "as an association, we share a deep bond with our players and their parents which gets strengthened during the growth of the player from the age-group level to the top".

"It is a personal loss for me. We pray that God gives Mohit and the family the strength in this difficult time," he told ANI.

Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Dubai International Stadium. While Delhi did not tweak their winning combination and opted for the same side, Mumbai made three changes and brought in Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Trent Boult who were rested for the last league game against SunRisers Hyderabad.

While defending champions Mumbai Indians have displayed scintillating form with both bat and ball throughout the group stage, Delhi Capitals finished at the second spot after a comprehensive victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last league game.

In the ongoing match, a 60-run partnership off just 23 balls between Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan helped Mumbai Indians score 200/5 in 20 overs.

Mumbai scored 55 in the last three overs and 78 in the last five to get into an advantageous position.

Pandya, who remained unbeaten on 37 (14 balls, 6x5), later said in the TV interview on Star Sports that the score they have put up is enough. Kishan remained unbeaten on a 30-ball 55 (4x4, 6x3).

Mumbai Indians were in a spot of bother at 101/4 in 12.2 overs when both Kishan and Pandya joined hands.

After a brilliant start through Quinton de Kock (40 off 25 balls, 4x5, 6x1) and Suryakumar Yadav (55 off 30, 4x4, 6x3), both of who added 62 for the second wicket after skipper Rohit Sharma was dismissed early, MI lost wickets in a clutch with Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya failing.

For Delhi Capitals, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was the most successful bowler, picking up three wickets for 29 runs. Their South African pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje were expensive, leaking 92 runs in their eight overs.

The winner of Qualifier 1 will get direct entry into the final while the loser will play the winner of Eliminator in Qualifier 2.

