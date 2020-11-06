IPL 2020: David Warner's dismissal against RCB in Eliminator courts controversy

On Friday, the third umpire in the eliminator match of Indian Premier League playoffs between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore, sparked controversy for his decision to dismiss the Orange Army skipper David Warner.

Former cricketers, fans and many others lashed out at the decision.

A Mohammed Siraj-delivery cut sharply in to Warner and went to the wicketkeeper AB de Villiers. On the way, the ball looked to have touched something, either the glove or his trousers. But it was not clear.

While the on-field umpire S Ravi gave it not out, third umpire Virender Sharma gave it out after looking at multiple replays. Umpiring norms suggest that the benefit of the doubt is to be given to the batsman.

Commentator Pomie Mbangwa immediately criticised the decision saying it should have been not out.

"Since the evidence was not conclusive and the on-field decision was not out, it should not have been given out," Mbangwa said on air.

However, soon after that, he said that this was a decision that could have gone either way depending on what people think.

