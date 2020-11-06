IPL 2020: David Warner's dismissal against RCB in Eliminator courts controversy

On Friday, the third umpire in the eliminator match of Indian Premier League playoffs between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore, sparked controversy for his decision to dismiss the Orange Army skipper David Warner.
Former cricketers, fans and many others lashed out at the decision.
A Mohammed Siraj-delivery cut sharply in to Warner and went to the wicketkeeper AB de Villiers. On the way, the ball looked to have touched something, either the glove or his trousers. But it was not clear.
While the on-field umpire S Ravi gave it not out, third umpire Virender Sharma gave it out after looking at multiple replays. Umpiring norms suggest that the benefit of the doubt is to be given to the batsman.
Commentator Pomie Mbangwa immediately criticised the decision saying it should have been not out.
"Since the evidence was not conclusive and the on-field decision was not out, it should not have been given out," Mbangwa said on air.
However, soon after that, he said that this was a decision that could have gone either way depending on what people think.
Even the fans opined on the controversial decision. Here's what the fans had to say:
Former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris was more scathing saying, "Incredible decision from the third umpire. David Warner every reason to blow up. Original decision not out and never conclusive evidence to overturn," tweeted Styris.
However, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, who was commentating with Mbangwa, ended the controversy on TV saying the umpire's decision needs to be respected.
Quite surprisingly, there was no dissection of the dismissal after that as happens with other dismissals.
