IPL 2020: CSK to start training from Friday after no fresh COVID-19 case in camp

New Delhi: In a sign of relief for Chennai Super Kings, the franchise will now start training from Friday as no new coronavirus case has been detected in the contingent after a fresh COVID-19 test done on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, a CSK source said "All the players and support staff who were tested yesterday are negative. We will start training today. Those players who tested positive earlier will be tested only after 14 days of isolation."After the result of their third COVID-19 test, CSK will be the last franchise to start training after 13 personnel including two players of the camp had tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier on Saturday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that 13 personnel including two players had tested positive for COVID-19.

However, the board did not specify as to which team had how many confirmed cases. The identity of the players and staff was also not revealed.

"13 personnel have tested positive of which 2 are players. All the affected personnel as well as their close contacts are asymptomatic and have been isolated from other team members. They are being monitored by the IPL Medical Team," the BCCI had said in an official release.

On September 1, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan had confirmed that there are no fresh coronavirus cases in the contingent. He also said that the ones who tested positive earlier will be tested once again only after their 14-day quarantine period is over.

The CEO had said that there has been no fresh case and the contingent is negative except for the ones who had tested positive earlier.

"Those who tested positive earlier will be tested again only after 14 days," he had said.

The IPL 2020 is slated to be held from September 19 to November 10 in the UAE across three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.