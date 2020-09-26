IPL 2020: CSK skipper MS Dhoni to enter this prestigious T20 list

On Friday, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered a 44-run defeat against a charged-up Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Dubai International Cricket stadium. The three-time IPL champions faced a second consecutive loss while chasing a target of 176 set by the DC. CSK were restricted to 131/7 as they struggled to keep up with the required run rate.

Prithvi Shaw's 43-ball 64 and South African duo Kagiso Rabada (3/26) and Anrich Nortje (2/21) were star performers for the Delhi side.

MS Dhoni at the post-match press conference said that the team is "lacking a bit of steam in the batting". "The run rate keeps on mounting after such slow starts and adds pressure, we need to figure that out. We need to come back with a clearer picture, looking at the combination," he added.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni is all set to enter a prestigious T20 list. Dhoni on Friday slammed three sixes and took to his total tally of sixes to 298 in T20 cricket. With two more sixes, the CSK captain will be entering the 300 sixes club. India's Rohit Sharma (367) and Suresh Raina (311) are already on the list.

Here are the players with most sixes in T20 cricket:

1. Chris Gayle - 978

2. Kieron Pollard - 673

3. Brendon McCullum - 485

4. Shane Watson - 459

5. Andre Russel - 441

6. AB de Villiers - 400

7. Aaron Finch - 379

8. Dwayne Smith - 375

9. Rohit Sharma - 367

10. David Warner - 359