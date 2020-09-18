IPL 2020: CSK skipper MS Dhoni to break 'this' record in tournament opener

With Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) all set to lock horns in the opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Saturday, September 19, CSK skipper MS Dhoni is on the verge of breaking a huge record.

If MS Dhoni smashes four sixes, he will go past RCB's AB de Villiers in the IPL six-hitters’ list. AB de Villiers has hit 212 sixes and is currently number two on the elite list, while MS Dhoni has cleared the boundary 209 times and is on the third position. Chris Gayle leads the table with 326 sixes in 125 matches. Meanwhile, the CSK captain holds the record for the most sixes by an Indian in the tournament.

Besides, this will be MS Dhoni's return to competitive cricket after a 14-month gap. Recently, he also announced retirement from international cricket. "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired," Dhoni wrote along with the video on Instagram.

Dhoni's friend and teammate Suresh Raina also decided to follow his mentor and announced his retirement. However, Raina will not be playing in IPL 2020 due to ‘personal reasons’.

Chennai Super Kings squad: MS Dhoni (captain, wk), M Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma.