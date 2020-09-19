IPL 2020: CSK has got a wealth of experience, won't miss Suresh Raina and me, says Harbhajan Singh

Veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh who withdrew from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 due to 'personal reasons' said that the MS Dhoni-led team will not miss his services as the side has "got a wealth of experience of Shane Watson, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja".

Along with Singh, Suresh Raina also cited 'personal reasons' and withdrew from the 13th edition of the league. "CSK is one of those sides which has a lot of experience. Yes, they don't have Harbhajan Singh, they don't have Suresh Raina, that's not gonna bother them too much. They have got a wealth of experience of Shane Watson, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja. Yes, I am gonna miss playing with CSK this year. I don't know how much they will miss me. They will still go forward without me or Suresh or no matter whoever," Harbhajan Singh told India Today.

Singh said that he will miss IPL 2020, however, he added, "circumstances were different this year". "I thought it's important for me to be with the family and spend some time with them rather than being there in the park. I am gonna miss playing but at the same time wishing my team CSK all the very best for the tournament and I am sure they will do what they are known for," the spinner added.

Meanwhile, the much-anticipated IPL will begin today (Saturday) with the two most successful sides of the tournament -- Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings -- taking on each other in the opening match.

Chennai Super Kings squad: MS Dhoni (captain/wicket-keeper), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Narayan Jagadeesan (wicket-keeper), KM Asif , Ravindra Jadeja, M Vijay, Josh Hazlewood, Kedar Jadhav, Harbhajan Singh, Karn Sharma, Piyush Chawla, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Imran Tahir , Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Monu Kumar, Shane Watson, Sai Kishore