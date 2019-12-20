IPL 2020: Chris Lynn and Jasprit Bumrah exchange epic banter after becoming teammates

Kolkata: Fiery Australian opener Chris Lynn, snapped up by Mumbai Indians for his base price of Rs 2 crore at the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions on Thursday expressed his happiness through a tweet.

One of the five points that made him happy, read the tweet, was that he won't have to face Jasprit Bumrah this season. Replying to Lynn's tweet, Bumrah replied tweeted: "Ha ha, welcome to the team! @lynny50 You're still going to have to face me in the nets (sic.)."