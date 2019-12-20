IPL 2020: Chris Lynn and Jasprit Bumrah exchange epic banter after becoming teammates

Kolkata: Fiery Australian opener Chris Lynn, snapped up by Mumbai Indians for his base price of Rs 2 crore at the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions on Thursday expressed his happiness through a tweet.
One of the five points that made him happy, read the tweet, was that he won't have to face Jasprit Bumrah this season. Replying to Lynn's tweet, Bumrah replied tweeted: "Ha ha, welcome to the team! @lynny50 You're still going to have to face me in the nets (sic.)."
Lynn last represented Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for five years and was released by the two-time champions ahead of this year's auction, a move that former allrounder Yuvraj Singh called a "bad call".
Bumrah has been nursing a back injury, which has kept him out since India's 2nd Test against West Indies in Kingston in September.
He is, however, expected to make a comeback soon in Indian colours and thus could be fit enough to play in the 2020 edition of the IPL which is slated to begin on April 1.
