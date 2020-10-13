IPL 2020: Chris Gayle likely to feature in KXIP squad after recovery from stomach infection

After recovering from a stomach infection, Kings XI Punjab opener Chris Gayle is likely to feature in his side's squad for the first time in the ongoing 13th edition of the Indian Premier League.

The Jamaican cricketer might open his IPL 20 account when Punjab takes on Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday, October 15 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

It will be a perfect pair, Gayle and Sharjah, a venue where bowlers are thrashed due to the grounds size.

"In an exciting development that is sure to delight Kings XI Punjab fans all over the world, the star opening batsman Chris Gayle is back on the training ground, having recovered from his stomach bug," Kings XI Punjab posted on their official website.

Gayle had suffered a stomach infection and as a result, he was ruled out from matches against SunRisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders.

The left-handed batsman was also admitted to the hospital, but he has now recovered and is currently training with the team.

Taking to Instagram, Gayle posted a video from a hospital room and wrote: "The struggle is real...Jah Jah."

Check out his another post from the hospital: