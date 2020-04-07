IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings spinner Harbhajan Singh does not 'mind' playing without spectators

The coronavirus pandemic has put this year's Indian Premier League on hold, and a possible cancellation. But Chennai Super King spinner Harbhajan Singh does not mind playing behind closed doors.
As the numbers keep rising, IPL's fate is certainly unknown for now, but as it is, matches without spectators is a slightly possible.
"Spectators are important, but if the situation arises, I don't mind playing without them," Harbhajan said speaking on Star Sports' 'Cricket Connected' show.
"Yes, as a player I won't get the vibe, but this will ensure that every fan will get to watch IPL on their TV.
"We will have to be cautious about everything and should prioritise players' safety by ensuring that the match venues, team hotels, flights are properly sanitized.
"A lot of lives are on line so we should organise IPL when everything is fine," he added.
The 13th IPL would have been well underway if it was not for the coronavirus pandemic which claimed nearly 75,000 lives worldwide.
"I miss matches the most, was hoping that I would get to play 17 matches (including finals) after a year's gap," said the ace off-spinner.
"I miss our visits to the ground, the hordes of fans waiting to greet us, the bikes that used to ride along our bus and am sure that every fan is missing this as well," he added.
The BCCI is now looking at the October-November window to host the tournament. But the move can only be possible if the ICC decides to postpone the World T20 that is to be held from October 18 to November 15 in Australia.
"I hope that IPL happens soon, till then I will keep myself fit," said Harbhajan.
