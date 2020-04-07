IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings spinner Harbhajan Singh does not 'mind' playing without spectators

The coronavirus pandemic has put this year's Indian Premier League on hold, and a possible cancellation. But Chennai Super King spinner Harbhajan Singh does not mind playing behind closed doors.

As the numbers keep rising, IPL's fate is certainly unknown for now, but as it is, matches without spectators is a slightly possible.

"Spectators are important, but if the situation arises, I don't mind playing without them," Harbhajan said speaking on Star Sports' 'Cricket Connected' show.

"Yes, as a player I won't get the vibe, but this will ensure that every fan will get to watch IPL on their TV.

"We will have to be cautious about everything and should prioritise players' safety by ensuring that the match venues, team hotels, flights are properly sanitized.

"A lot of lives are on line so we should organise IPL when everything is fine," he added.